iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Capital Analysts LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 3.8% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Analysts LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $58,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 100,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,646,000 after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,341,000 after purchasing an additional 46,152 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 149,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.99. The company had a trading volume of 57,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,050. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $118.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.16.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

