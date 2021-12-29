iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $305,625,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AGG opened at $114.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

