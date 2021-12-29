iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Shares Acquired by Rathbone Brothers plc

Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 47.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 80.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 662.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 266.9% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $26.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%.

