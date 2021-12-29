iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Stake Lifted by Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.

Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $132.92 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $127.91 and a 1 year high of $138.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.90 and a 200-day moving average of $134.02.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

