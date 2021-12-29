iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after purchasing an additional 794,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

EFA stock opened at $79.15 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $72.00 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.64.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

