iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 309,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 923,147 shares.The stock last traded at $26.07 and had previously closed at $25.86.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 3,951.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth $255,000.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

