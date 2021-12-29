iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Transcend Wealth Collective LLC

Transcend Wealth Collective LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,192 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $443,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713,987 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,067,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,485 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after acquiring an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,420,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,887,000 after acquiring an additional 456,326 shares during the period.

MUB stock opened at $116.46 on Wednesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $115.12 and a one year high of $118.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.73.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

