iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 286.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,734,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,855,000 after buying an additional 1,285,673 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,116,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,409,000 after buying an additional 629,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,492,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,814,000 after buying an additional 478,845 shares during the period. Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 145.6% during the third quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,072,000 after buying an additional 328,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,707,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,786,000 after buying an additional 272,454 shares during the period.

IWB opened at $265.60 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $206.71 and a 52 week high of $266.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $259.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.60.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

