iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is First Personal Financial Services’ 6th Largest Position

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.7% of First Personal Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

IJH stock opened at $282.12 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $224.35 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.43.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

