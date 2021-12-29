iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Lessened by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 0.7% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 125.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

IVW stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.44. 73,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,444. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $85.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.49.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

