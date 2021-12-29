iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Hits New 1-Year High at $155.49

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $155.49 and last traded at $155.49, with a volume of 9043 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.41.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.15.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.