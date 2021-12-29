IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price traded down 3.4% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $16.34 and last traded at $16.43. 1,730 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,129,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Specifically, CEO Glenn Sblendorio sold 31,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $527,184.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.30 per share, with a total value of $50,024.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,323 shares of company stock worth $1,400,889 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 1.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in IVERIC bio by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 448,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

