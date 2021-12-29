J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Sets New 1-Year High at $203.19

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $203.19 and last traded at $203.18, with a volume of 10204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $197.23.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total value of $196,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 627.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,167,000 after purchasing an additional 128,816 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

