Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $832,000 Holdings in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,003 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Prudential PLC raised its stake in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 12,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GOAU opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $22.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.38.

