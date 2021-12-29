Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New Investment in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 42,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $135,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 33.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.91 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.81.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 32.50% and a negative return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

