Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $970,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of DAUG stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $35.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:DAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.