Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 334 Shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RFDI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI opened at $73.05 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $63.35 and a 12-month high of $75.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.316 per share. This represents a $5.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.