Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $883,000 Position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,777 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAC. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth $208,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the third quarter worth $208,000. Westhampton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the second quarter worth $219,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Danaos during the second quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaos during the second quarter worth $292,000. 61.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

NYSE DAC opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $89.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

About Danaos

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

