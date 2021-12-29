Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $273.45

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $273.45 and last traded at $273.20, with a volume of 4493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

