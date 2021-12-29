Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 52-Week High at $273.45

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $273.45 and last traded at $273.20, with a volume of 4493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $268.80.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after purchasing an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
About Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
