Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $273.45

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $273.45 and last traded at $273.20, with a volume of 4493 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $268.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $258.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

