JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Boosted by Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $158.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.77 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

