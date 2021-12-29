Juggernaut Trading Down 13.4% Over Last 7 Days (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One Juggernaut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001195 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $22.36 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00042625 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

JGN is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

