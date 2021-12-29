Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.74

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.74 and traded as low as $3.49. Kandi Technologies Group shares last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 13,811,906 shares changing hands.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Kandi Technologies Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $271.62 million, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.74.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 16.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNDI. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $3,915,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Kandi Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kandi Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.