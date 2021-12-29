KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KDDI Corporation is a comprehensive communications company offering both fixed-line and mobile communications services. For individual customers, KDDI offers its mobile communications and fixed-line communications like broadband Internet/telephone services under the brand name au. For business clients, KDDI provides all services in the Information and Communication Technology realm, from Fixed Mobile Convergence networks to data centers, applications, and security strategies. KDDI Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KDDIY. Citigroup downgraded shares of KDDI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of KDDI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:KDDIY opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.02.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.04 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 12.18%. Research analysts forecast that KDDI will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

