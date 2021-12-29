Keel Point LLC Takes $216,000 Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 7,611 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CI. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.04.

CI stock opened at $230.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.85.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 16.81%.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

