Kelman Lazarov Inc. Buys 5,162 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 359,179 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 10.8% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $30,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 68.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 51.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,857,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,758,000 after acquiring an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day moving average is $89.70. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $73.88 and a 52 week high of $95.76.

