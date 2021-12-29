Kelman Lazarov Inc. Has $384,000 Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,076,158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,372,562,000 after buying an additional 82,772 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,670,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,099,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,079,252 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $985,222,000 after purchasing an additional 116,801 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,732,868 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $918,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,713 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares during the period. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW opened at $254.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $150.84 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The firm has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.61.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.