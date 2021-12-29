Kelman Lazarov Inc. Lowers Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.7% of Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $515.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $512.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $498.91. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $409.73 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

