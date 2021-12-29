Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kennedy-Wilson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Kennedy-Wilson has increased its dividend payment by 25.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Kennedy-Wilson has a dividend payout ratio of 1,920.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

KW opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.11. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $16.92 and a one year high of $24.02.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 107.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.18 per share, for a total transaction of $405,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KW. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 34.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 7,570 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 335.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,638,000 after acquiring an additional 257,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.