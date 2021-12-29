Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 906 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 9,348 shares.The stock last traded at $49.20 and had previously closed at $49.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Get Kenon alerts:

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a boost from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.2%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kenon by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Kenon by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 166,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Kenon by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kenon by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Kenon in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.