Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) a €5.00 Price Target

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) received a €5.00 ($5.68) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 23.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.55) price objective on shares of Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Baader Bank set a €3.10 ($3.52) price target on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.00 ($4.55) price objective on Ceconomy in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €4.26 ($4.84).

Get Ceconomy alerts:

Shares of ETR:CEC1 traded up €0.20 ($0.23) on Wednesday, reaching €6.50 ($7.39). 275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €4.58 ($5.20) and a fifty-two week high of €7.60 ($8.64). The business’s 50-day moving average is €5.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 378.47.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceconomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceconomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.