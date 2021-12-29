Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPRUY shares. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Friday, October 1st. HSBC upgraded Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kering from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of PPRUY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.14. 44,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,873. Kering has a 12-month low of $62.44 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

