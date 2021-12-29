Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.20. Kimball International shares last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 79,164 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75. The company has a market capitalization of $368.95 million, a PE ratio of -127.38 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $156.61 million during the quarter. Kimball International had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 0.52%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -450.00%.

In related news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kimball International by 57.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Kimball International by 6,200.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Kimball International by 55,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Kimball International by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Kimball International, Inc engages in design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. The company was founded by Arnold Francis Habig, Alphonse Sermersheim, Ray Schneider, and Herbert Thyen in 1939 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.