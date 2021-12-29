Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 17,178 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,914 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 369,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,495 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 112,233 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,507,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,214,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the period. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $15.81. 50,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,284,850. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average of $16.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.26%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

