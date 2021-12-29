Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Kion Group Ag (FRA:KGX) has earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €102.73 ($116.74).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Kion Group stock traded up €1.16 ($1.32) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €98.28 ($111.68). The company had a trading volume of 91,876 shares. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($92.98). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €96.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.71.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

