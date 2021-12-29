Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €120.00 ($136.36) price target by research analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($128.41) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($102.27) price objective on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €111.00 ($126.14) price target on Kion Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($122.73) price target on Kion Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($90.91) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.73 ($116.74).

Kion Group stock traded up €1.16 ($1.32) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €98.28 ($111.68). The company had a trading volume of 91,876 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €96.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.76. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($65.76) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($92.98).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

