Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Holdings Increased by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Kirkland Lake Gold accounts for approximately 2.1% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KL. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,745,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,000 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,281,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,283,000 after purchasing an additional 388,681 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 88,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 35,845 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.84.

Shares of KL traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $40.82. 11,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,774. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

