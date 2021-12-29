Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.
KL stock opened at C$52.57 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$13.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.67.
Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$839.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$762.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 4.1000002 EPS for the current year.
Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.
