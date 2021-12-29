Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

KL stock opened at C$52.57 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$40.07 and a 12-month high of C$58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of C$13.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$51.67.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.03 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$839.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$762.56 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 4.1000002 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.23.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

