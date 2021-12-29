Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.83.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $276.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $257.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

