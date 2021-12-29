Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Invests $898,000 in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $898,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

RJF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raymond James currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

In other news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $619,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $102.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $103.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 15.68%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

