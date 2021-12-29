Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Purchases 85 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Hershey makes up approximately 1.0% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $190.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.11. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $143.58 and a 12 month high of $192.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $267,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,240 shares of company stock worth $5,062,043 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

