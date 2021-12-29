Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Raises Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries comprises about 1.4% of Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PPG Industries by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,664,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,338,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,969,907,000 after acquiring an additional 601,191 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,596,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $780,280,000 after acquiring an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,045,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $684,780,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,071,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $521,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries stock opened at $171.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $162.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.10 and a 1 year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.10. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Evercore ISI upgraded PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.97.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.