Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $92.99 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 29th. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $92.99 million and $1.72 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001543 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.41 or 0.00318688 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.48 or 0.00129864 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00086626 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002460 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000747 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 129,372,193 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

