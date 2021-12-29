Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 42.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 862,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $183,028,000 after acquiring an additional 70,548 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 208,258 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,209,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Honeywell International by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,554,000 after buying an additional 6,195 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON opened at $207.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.11. The company has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.