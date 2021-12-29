Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 325 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $120.05 on Wednesday. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.47.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

