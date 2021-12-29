Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 450 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,611 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 14.2% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.8% during the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.3% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $657.40, for a total value of $890,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,995 shares of company stock worth $16,818,212. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $775.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $639.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $724.48.

NOW stock opened at $654.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $660.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.92.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.