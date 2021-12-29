Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 800 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $11,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1,219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMN. Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.17.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $119.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.51. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.34.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 81.72%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

