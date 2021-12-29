Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 110 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 110 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,759 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,838,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total transaction of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,359.25.

Shares of NYSE NVR opened at $5,869.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5,354.40 and a 200 day moving average of $5,131.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 6.18. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $3,885.00 and a one year high of $5,982.44.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. NVR’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $65.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

