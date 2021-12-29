Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 114 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 16,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.37. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.14 and a 1-year high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

