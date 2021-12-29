Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 898 Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 13.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 216.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 43,333 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 10.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 12.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 35,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CRF opened at $13.63 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1734 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.